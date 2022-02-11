 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Listen now: Inside florists' Valentine's Day prep

  • 0

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another exciting episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises reporters. This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about Valentine's Day plans, as well as the music lineup for the Super Bowl half-time show!

valentines 3 021022.JPG

Johanne Maple, owner of Svendsen Florist, work on some orders Thursday at the Decatur shop. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, florist and other businesses that cater to gifts associated with the holiday, expect to be busy this weekend. 

For more on any of the stories mentioned, find our full coverage at pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News