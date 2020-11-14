Listen now: Kamala Harris win, basketball and COVID-19 updates featured in this week's Long Story Short

This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry cover a range of topics. Henry heard from Bloomington-Normal women who say they are inspired by Kamala Harris's win for vice president.
Stories mentioned in Nov. 14 Long Story Short episode
Richland Community College will offer training to professionals in skilled and technical fields who are interested in becoming instructors in the Career and Technical Education program.
The Argenta-Oreana school board voted on Monday to demolish Kimler Gym.
It is easy to focus on the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the Millikin men's basketball team this season.
Watch now: Teammates, roommates and linked in the eyes of fans, Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo ready to make an impact for the Illinois basketball team
Adam and Andre or Andre and Adam?
