Listen now: Kamala Harris win, basketball and COVID-19 updates featured in this week's Long Story Short
Listen now: Kamala Harris win, basketball and COVID-19 updates featured in this week's Long Story Short

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks in Delaware this week. "It's really moving. We're in an era where women need to feel that type of empowerment in order to feel heard and to have a voice," said Illinois State University student Roneth Pineda. 

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

This week on Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry cover a range of topics. Henry heard from Bloomington-Normal women who say they are inspired by Kamala Harris's win for vice president. 

Music by Podington Bear. 

Stories mentioned in Nov. 14 Long Story Short episode

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

