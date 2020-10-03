 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LISTEN NOW: National news; state and local Halloween guidelines featured in this week's Long Story Short episode
0 comments

LISTEN NOW: National news; state and local Halloween guidelines featured in this week's Long Story Short episode

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SECONDARY

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, left, listens to ISU Athletic Director Larry Lyons announce his retirement during a meeting Thursday in Dietz's office in Hovey Hall.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry give a quick recap of national news including the first debate leading up to the Nov. 3 election, President Trump testing positive for coronavirus and the New York Times' investigation on Trump's taxes.

State and local officials announced guidelines this week for trick-or-treating. Listeners can also learn why early voting came to a halt for Bloomington residents. 

Music by Ketsa. 

Articles mentioned in Oct. 3 Long Story Short

Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
National
AP

Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

  • AMANDA SEITZ AND BEATRICE DUPUY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO — News on Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 sparked an explosion of rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories that in a matter of hours littered the social media feeds of many Americans.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jayjuan Boatman talks about the march in memory of Breonna Taylor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News