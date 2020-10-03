LISTEN NOW: National news; state and local Halloween guidelines featured in this week's Long Story Short episode

In this week's episode of Long Story Short, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry give a quick recap of national news including the first debate leading up to the Nov. 3 election, President Trump testing positive for coronavirus and the New York Times' investigation on Trump's taxes.
State and local officials announced guidelines this week for trick-or-treating. Listeners can also learn why early voting came to a halt for Bloomington residents.
Music by Ketsa.
Articles mentioned in Oct. 3 Long Story Short
CHICAGO — News on Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 sparked an explosion of rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories that in a matter of hours littered the social media feeds of many Americans.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going into self-isolation for the second time after a third staff member in his office tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor's office said Tuesday.
The goal is to link the trails at Lake Charleston and the Warbler Ridge Conservation Area, which are now separated by Illinois Route 130 and the Embarras River.
Supporters are reviving calls for a Welcoming City ordinance in Bloomington that would signal support for immigrants, regardless of their legal status.
Decatur City Scot Wrighton on Wednesday said the city council on Monday is expected to discuss a plan to provide utility and rent assistance to residents who are dealing with COVID-related issues.
Illinois Wesleyan University students applied their creative talents toward a pandemic-inspired goal: social distancing, but make it fashion.
Maroa-Forsyth Middle School and St. Teresa High School are switching to remote learning after COVID cases were reported.
Twenty-one additional McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but 51 more have recovered, the county health department reported Thursday.
Illinois State University is implementing random testing of students to help monitor the presence, and potential spread, of COVID-19 on campus.
When this very strange year began, no one imagined that musicians playing wind instruments would need to figure out how to do so while wearing a mask. Yet here we are, and in order to continue having ensembles and performances, the student musicians at Millikin University have had to figure it out.
Mattoon school district plans to work with community partners to offer off-campus childcare sites when in person classes resume at a reduced schedule.
Watch now: Illinois State Director of Athletics Larry Lyons announces he's retiring at the end of the year
Larry Lyons envisions a time in January when he and his wife, Maureen, hop in their SUV and “head south for a little bit.”
Illinois State offensive coordinator had 'All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ' poster
Kurt Beathard told The Pantagraph Thursday that his sudden departure as Illinois State football offensive coordinator followed him putting a sign on his office door that read "All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ."
Charleston resident Robby Pender is set early Wednesday morning to run the Greenup area stage of the Great American Relay from Boston to Los Angeles.
A temporary restraining order seeking to rescind the Illinois High School Association from implementing modified seasons because of COVID-19 was denied Thursday in DuPage County’s 18th Judicial Circuit Court.
Located in the Luther Student Center, the new Laker Nest Bookstore was completed in November 2019.
The early morning chill was considerably warmed at Friday's WSOY Community Food Drive when radio personality Brian Byers made the announcement that Archer Daniels Midland Co. had just donated $100,000.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday urged trick-or-treaters to socially distance on Halloween, while cautioning the holiday …
“We urge the public to follow all safety guidelines and, if choosing to trick-or-treat, obey the established hours and be respectful of each other," police said.
