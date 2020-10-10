LISTEN NOW: Pet adoptions, Davis-Londrigan debate, The Pantagraph March featured in this week's Long Story Short

Pet adoptions are at an all-time high according to officials of Central Illinois adoption shelters. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan debated this week over health care, police reform and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A former carrier of The Pantagraph wrote a concert march for the newspaper. Hear about these stories and more in this week's episode of Long Story Short.
Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Share this podcast on social media, leave a review and give us a rating.
Find Analisa Trofimuk on Twitter as @AnalisaTro and Sierra Henry as @pg_sierrahenry.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in Oct. 10 Long Story Short podcast
Health care was the primary focus during an hour-long televised debate Monday between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic ch…
Early voting for Bloomington residents will resume Monday with the corrected ballot which includes the 11th Circuit Court Judicial Retention races.
“To me, it’s worth a million dollars,” says Richard Moon, who found his motorcycle after 24 years.
Discussion on potential zoning changes to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development is delayed until an in-person public hearing can be held.
As the nation marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Heartland Community College continues work to recover from a computer system security breach. It's not alone.
Even in the world of COVID-19, the McLean County Board Finance Committee got "a welcome surprise" on Wednesday evening when the county treasurer reported that sales tax revenue increased in September compared with a year earlier.
The fitness and healthy eating habits of Angela Kelly of Mattoon, who teaches in Shelbyville, are spotlighted in this fall's Hungry Girl magazine.
The Mattoon City Council voted to support extending the bike trail to downtown and to award grants for improvements to three buildings downtown.
Southern Illinois University extends tuition-free offer to transfer students with family incomes below $63,575
Southern Illinois University is extending its offer to cover all tuition and fees of some first-time students in 2021 to also include some transfer students.
The emergency medical technician (EMT) certification requirements for new Mattoon firefighters will be temporarily reduced to expedite hiring.
Lake Land College dental hygiene students have adjusted to COVID-19 safety precautions and have resumed taking teeth cleaning appointments.
A statement from the Mount Zion Community Unit School District say efforts are underway with the Macon County Health Department.
Watch now: New baseball field with all-weather turf on campus of Johns Hill nearing completion (copy)
The dirt-colored turf infield was recently installed and Decatur Public School Board Vice President Courtney Carson said project developer Tony Romano and his crew should have the field completed early next month.
Watch now: St. Teresa graduate Christian Williams beginning professional basketball career in Luxembourg
There isn't much of a to-do list on Christian Williams' itinerary or a tour guide on speed dial for what he anticipates as a seven-month stay …
At about the 11th hole on the Moweaqua Golf Course on Tuesday, Zach Rogers knew the potential for a special day sat in front of him.
Seven Court Appointed Special Advocate members were sworn in virtually Wednesday by Macon County Judge Thomas Little.
“To me, it’s worth a million dollars,” says Richard Moon, who found his motorcycle after 24 years.
Scovill Zoo will be closing for the season on Monday, Oct. 12.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.