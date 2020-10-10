 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: Pet adoptions, Davis-Londrigan debate, The Pantagraph March featured in this week's Long Story Short
Jeni Hudson, founder of Hudson’s Halfway Home, said there has been increased interest in pet adoptions amid COVID. 

Pet adoptions are at an all-time high according to officials of Central Illinois adoption shelters. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan debated this week over health care, police reform and the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A former carrier of The Pantagraph wrote a concert march for the newspaper. Hear about these stories and more in this week's episode of Long Story Short. 

Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Find Analisa Trofimuk on Twitter as @AnalisaTro and Sierra Henry as @pg_sierrahenry.

Music by Podington Bear. 

Stories mentioned in Oct. 10 Long Story Short podcast

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

