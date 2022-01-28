 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Listen now: Snow place like home on this week's Long Story Short

Good evening and welcome to another episode of Lee Enterprises' Long Story Short,' where we catch you up on this week's Central Illinois news. Much of the region woke up to a snowy Friday so we played meteorologist and broke down the weather outlook before moving into talk about housing initiatives and economic development.

012922-blm-loc-2snow

A worker uses a tractor to clear snow from the sidewalks around the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington on Friday morning.

We also have a few fun education stories, exciting sports updates and important public safety news, so strap in and let us tell you what happened!

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. 

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast

Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast

Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Our top five stories of 2021!

Our top five stories of 2021!

It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…

How did Biden do in his first year?

This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in office. Several of our reports take a look back o…

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

