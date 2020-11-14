Listen now: The latest Capitol Cast podcast on COVID cases and the election outcome

Quarantine should be followed for 14 days from date of contact with an infected person or household member. A negative test, Fitzgerald notes, is not a free pass to discontinue quarantine, as it is possible to test positive a few days later as the virus can take multiple days to manifest.
“People deemed to have positive exposure want to get tested so they can continue going out, but a negative test doesn’t mean you can resume (leaving the home) ...,” says Fitzgerald. “People who are exposed want to get back to work but there’s really no way around (quarantine).”
Those infected should begin isolation the day of symptom onset or receipt of positive test result, and remain in isolation for 10 days from that date.
Fitzgerald notes it seems “counterintuitive” that infected individuals spend less time in isolation than those exposed but not necessarily positive spend in quarantine, but CDC data indicates “that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset.”
However, individuals with severe to critical cases of the virus can remain infectious up to 20 days after symptom onset, so ceasing isolation after 10 days is dependent on if the person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever reducing medications, and all other symptoms are absent.
Fitzgerald adds that those who test positive but are asymptomatic are not exempt from isolation. “People with a positive PCR test but are asymptomatic can find it hard to believe they have the virus,” but PCR test are very rarely inaccurate, he said.