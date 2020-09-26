 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: This week's Long Story Short episode covers early voting; Richard Nixon half-eaten sandwich
LISTEN NOW: This week's Long Story Short episode covers early voting; Richard Nixon half-eaten sandwich

Steve Jenne holds what a jar containing a sandwich eaten by Vice President Richard Nixon during a visit to Sullivan in 1960. Jenne's relic was featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

Long Story Short offers the latest in Central Illinois news. 

This week, reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Sierra Henry talk about early voting, which began statewide Thursday. The reporters also delve into important education, sports and public safety news.

Listeners will learn how Lee Enterprises' reporting on a Sullivan native, who kept Richard Nixon's half-eaten sandwich, drew attention from Stephen Colbert and was featured on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Music by Ketsa.

Stories mentioned in the podcast this week:

Watch now: Here's how many voted early in Macon County on Thursday
Mount Zion High School staff member tests positive for COVID
VIDEO: Decatur march seeks justice for Breonna Taylor
Trial date set for Macon County sheriff recount case
IHSA expands golf, cross country postseasons to include sectionals

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

