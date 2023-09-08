DECATUR — The Empowerment Opportunity Center will hold a Local by the Lake fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Beach House.
The event will feature locally-sourced food and drink, with jazz music provided by J. Brew and the Crew.
Tickets cost $50 each or $80 for a couple and are available at
www.empowerdecatur.org.
Give our Regards to Broadway
Gala chairs Carolyn and Duane Yockey
ISO Bloomington-Normal Guild President Cathy Wentworth
Steve and Anne Matter, Dr. Larry and Marlene Dietz, Lauren and Julian Mancuso
Honorary chairs Julie and Bob Dobski
Martha Horst, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Joan Vanden Eynden, Kristina Marshall
Gary Donohue, Patty Spencer
Pat Pence, Mike and Cheryl Whelan
Debi Grossman, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth
ISO Director Ken Lam, Kate Tombaugh, Nurendra Jaggi
Liz and Trevor Orthmann, Carolyn Yockey
Glenn Block, R. Frank Thomas, Dr. Noel Kerr
Margaret Ann Hayden, Tom Hayden
Seated: Jan Harden, Linda Ash, Standing: Phyllis Schieber, Lynda Lane
Jennifer and Jeff Huettemann
Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair
Anita Embree, Laurie Bergner
Kayla Nunnery, Jackie Mitrak, Logan Campbell
Julian and Lauren Mancuso
Paula Crowley Deneen and Dan Deneen
Honorary chairs Bob and Julie Dobski
Laura Kennedy, Dr. Larry Dietz
