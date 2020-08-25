 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Logan County Board member dies
0 comments

Logan County Board member dies

{{featured_button_text}}
What’s a graduated-rate income tax?

Illinois now has a constitutionally mandated flat-rate tax that taxes all personal income at the same rate of 4.95%.

Under a graduated-rate income tax, different levels of wages are taxed at different rates. Proponents say higher income taxpayers should bear a greater tax burden than lower income taxpayers. Opponents say a graduated tax hurts business owners and job creators and makes them the target of future tax hikes. Raising taxes across the board under a flat tax is more difficult to do, they say.

How does a graduated rate tax work?

When a state imposes a graduated income tax, it separates the pay scale into a number of fixed income brackets and determines a different tax rate for each bracket, called a marginal rate.

These brackets apply to every individual taxpayer’s income — the first bracket of your income will be taxed at the lowest rate, the second bracket at the second lowest rate, and so on. Ultimately, one’s average tax rate will be lower than their final marginal rate.

 CHICAGO TRIBUNE

LINCOLN — Logan County Board member Chuck Ruben ​has died. He was 67.

Ruben died Sunday. He had been on the board since 2002.

"He served with dignity, honor and respect. He brought lots of knowledge to the table in aspects of finances, farming and life in general. Please keep Chuck's family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time," a post on the Logan County Facebook pages said.

Logan County Board Chairperson Emily Davenport told the Canton Daily Ledger was in shock when she heard the news.

Illinois scales back reopening in Will, Kankakee counties after COVID-19 positivity rate threshold reached

"I went to him for a lot of things. Chuck was a dedicated public servant for the citizens of Logan County for over 20 years. He was the Chairman of our Finance Committee and several other committees during his time on the board, as well as, chairman of the entire board at one point. He was the county's go-to finance person, kept us on track and always had the answers. It was a privileged to serve as his vice-chairman and I learned a lot from him. His expertise will be missed and he left big shoes to fill," said Davenport.​

A Lincoln native, he was a father of four and a lifelong farmer. 

Your daily 6: Sex scandal for Falwell, grim warnings from Republicans and no more 'finger lickin' good'

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News