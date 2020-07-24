Logan County may consider another wind farm

“We had considerable opposition to the wind farm in the Mount Pulaski area, the initial one and that was in 2015 and that probably could have been handled a little better,” Hepler said. “But I think as new groups came in and ownership changed, the handling improved and when they did Phase II of that project, there was essentially, virtually no opposition at all. With Sugar Creek being built on the west side of Lincoln, we had almost no opposition to that one and the other thing with Invenergy, they have been around for 20 years, are based in Chicago and already have nine wind farms, so they know our community.