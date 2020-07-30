Logan County's newest billboard has a message: 'Hate is not welcome here'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — A billboard went up on Woodlawn Avenue at the Logan County Fairgrounds on Wednesday with a clear message: “Hate is not welcome here.”

Sponsored by Resist Racism Logan County, the billboard will be the rallying point for a gathering at 6 p.m. Monday to celebrate the community coming together to share its message.

“It’s a celebration of all of us coming together to speak up and fight racism,” said Elaine Antenan, founder of Resist Racism Logan County.

She started the Resist Racism Logan County Facebook page as “a platform for people to come together and talk about their experiences and how to make the community a welcoming place,” Antenan explained.

The celebration will include speakers and entertainment. Those who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The sign was the idea of former Lincoln resident Jan Schumacher, who started a GoFundMe page to raise money for it. Schumacher is a former Logan County Board member who moved to Missouri.