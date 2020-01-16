Long before national Prohibition, Decatur was dry

Prohibition came to Decatur long before the Volstead Act went into effect in June 1920.

Decatur voters approved making the city "dry" in 1908, a movement that even attracted attention from famous evangelical preacher Billy Sunday, who visited the city.

But the booze ban didn't last long.

Liquor was back in 1910 after voters decided to reverse course.

"​Decatur was the only city of its size in the state, except Rockford, to have kept such a law on the books for two years," according to a 2000 story in the Herald & Review.

Voters again banned alcohol in 1914 and then nationwide Prohibition started on Jan. 17, 1920.

There are still legends about bootlegging and backroom drinking in Decatur. The ban also gave rise to crime syndicates, bootlegging and other crime.

Raids were common. Decatur newspapers were filled with headlines such as "Police, sheriff raid 10 more places; arrest 12."

