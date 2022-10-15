Long Creek Dems hosting 50th Soup Supper

In April 2021, the results of an online poll indicated that 46 per cent of Americans would consider voting for the actor-turned-wrestler in a U.S. presidential election. But during an interview for CBS Sunday Morning, Johnson maintained that a run for the presidency is currently "off the table. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter's growing up...”
DECATUR — Following a four year hiatus, the Long Creek Township Democrats will host its 50th annual Soup Supper on Friday, Oct. 21.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Long Creek Township Community Building, located at 2610 Salem School Road in Decatur.
Some candidates for state and local offices will be present at the supper to hear from voters, the organization said.
Tickets are $6 per person and include all-you-can-eat chili, desserts and drinks. They can be purchased at the door or in advance from any Long Creek Township precinct committeeperson.
For more information, call Chairman Bryan Smith at 217-381-8589.
