Long Creek Dems hosting 50th Soup Supper

DECATUR — Following a four year hiatus, the Long Creek Township Democrats will host its 50th annual Soup Supper on Friday, Oct. 21.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Long Creek Township Community Building, located at 2610 Salem School Road in Decatur.

Some candidates for state and local offices will be present at the supper to hear from voters, the organization said.

Tickets are $6 per person and include all-you-can-eat chili, desserts and drinks. They can be purchased at the door or in advance from any Long Creek Township precinct committeeperson.

For more information, call Chairman Bryan Smith at 217-381-8589.