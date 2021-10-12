Long Creek Dental Care to provide free services for veterans

DECATUR – Veterans in Decatur and surrounding communities will have an opportunity to receive free dental services at
Long Creek Dental Care.
“We understand that many veterans in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” said dentist Jacob Coffey. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with the men and women who have dedicated their lives to our country.”
As part of
Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, free cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided at their Decatur office, 3040 S. Mount Zion Road, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Patients will only be accepted by appointment and veterans must bring a valid form of veterans’ identification.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 217-864-4494 or visit
longcreekdentalcare.com.
Top pics from the weekend: Baseball playoffs and more
APTOPIX WNBA Finals Basketball
Chicago Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper, right, shoots as Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner defend during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals , Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso
APTOPIX Italy Barcolana Regatta
A view of the sail boats taking part in the 53rd edition of the traditional "Barcolana" regatta in the gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paolo Giovannini)
Paolo Giovannini
APTOPIX Britain LFF The Tender Bar Premiere
George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Tender Bar' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
APTOPIX Poland Europe
People wave EU and Polish flags in support of Poland's EU membership during a demonstration, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, October 10, 2021. Poland's constitutional court ruled Thursday that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash, a decision likely to embolden the country's right-wing government and worsen its already troubled relationship with the EU. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
APTOPIX Lions Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 54-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
APTOPIX Taiwan National Day
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, and Yu Shyi-kun, speaker of the Legislative Yuan, cheer with audience during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
APTOPIX Taiwan National Day
Taiwanese Olympic athletes cheer during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Taiwan's president on Sunday called for the maintenance of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from China. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
APTOPIX Bills Chiefs Football
Buffalo Bills guard Ike Boettger, right, and offensive tackle Spencer Brown, left, sit in a tunnel off the field as they wait for the start of the second half during a weather delay at halftime of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX ALDS Rays Red Sox Baseball
Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) leaps as the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, bounces over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
APTOPIX ALDS Rays Red Sox Baseball
Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the thirteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
APTOPIX ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal reacts to hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the third inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
APTOPIX Panama US Wcup Soccer
Fans of Panama celebrate the opening goal scored by Panama's Anibal Godoy against United States during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Rommel Fernandez stadium, in Panama city, Panama, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Arnulfo Franco
APTOPIX Poland Europe
People hold up the flashlights of their mobile phones during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, October 10, 2021. Poland's constitutional court ruled Thursday that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash, a decision likely to embolden the country's right-wing government and worsen its already troubled relationship with the EU. Sign at center reads, "One leader, one party, one creed. Once it was Stalinism, now it's Kaczynski'ism." (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
APTOPIX France Spain Nations League Soccer
French players react with their trophy after defeating Spain to win the UEFA Nations League final soccer match at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP)
Miguel Medina
APTOPIX Fury Wilder Boxing
Tyson Fury, of England, knocks out Deontay Wilder to win in the 11th round in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Chase Stevens
APTOPIX Alabama Texas A M Football
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) celebrates with wide receivers Demond Demas (1) and Jalen Preston (5) after scoring a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
APTOPIX MLS Whitecaps Sounders Soccer
Seattle Sounders midfielder Leo Chu, bottom, celebrates with forward Fredy Montero after Chu scored a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
APTOPIX Oklahoma Texas Football
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) puts on the Golden Hat after coming off the bench to lead Oklahoma to a 54-48 win over Texas in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter
APTOPIX China Speed Skating China Open
In this photo taken with a long shutter speed, members of the Netherlands team compete in the men's pursuit during the Speed Skating China Open, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX China Anniversary Xi Speech
Military delegates wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus leave the Great Hall of the People after attending an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
APTOPIX Philippines Nobel Peace Prize
Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa reacts during an interview at a restaurant in Taguig city, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
APTOPIX Netherlands Climate Protest
Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)
Patrick Post
APTOPIX Indian Wells Tennis
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, celebrates after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, of Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
APTOPIX Bills Chiefs Football
Buffalo Bills fans celebrate late in an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bills won 38-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates the final out against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
APTOPIX Israel Climate
Members of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade perform during a rally calling for action against climate change, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
APTOPIX Penn St Iowa Football
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) dives to score a touchdown in front of Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-20. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Matthew Putney
APTOPIX Kansas Daily Life
Geese are silhouetted against the sky at sunset as they fly over a lake, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Shawnee, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX NLDS Dodgers Giants Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated by Gavin Lux after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti
