Long Creek Dental Care to provide free services for veterans

DECATUR – Veterans in Decatur and surrounding communities will have an opportunity to receive free dental services at Long Creek Dental Care.

“We understand that many veterans in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” said dentist Jacob Coffey. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with the men and women who have dedicated their lives to our country.”

As part of Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, free cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided at their Decatur office, 3040 S. Mount Zion Road, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Patients will only be accepted by appointment and veterans must bring a valid form of veterans’ identification.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 217-864-4494 or visit longcreekdentalcare.com.

