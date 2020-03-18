You are the owner of this article.
Long Creek Township office closed to avoid coronavirus
Herald & Review logo

LONG CREEK -- Long Creek Township office will be closed to the public until further notice. 

Employees will still be available to help if necessary. Call (217) 864-5656.You can pay by phone, online or at the drop box located on the south side of the building. 

Visit our website:  www.toi.org/longcreektownship or on Facebook page at Long Creek Township Water Department.  

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

