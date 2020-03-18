Long Creek Township office closed to avoid coronavirus

LONG CREEK -- Long Creek Township office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Employees will still be available to help if necessary. Call (217) 864-5656.You can pay by phone, online or at the drop box located on the south side of the building.
Visit our website: www.toi.org/longcreektownship or on Facebook page at Long Creek Township Water Department.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Valerie Wells
Education Reporter
Education reporter for the Herald & Review.
