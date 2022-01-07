'Long Story Short': Would you buy this all-black house in Lincoln?

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises journalists. We are back from our extended break during the holiday season, so sit back and relax as we give you all the details on what's going on in Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon.
Stay tuned to our community news segment where we talk about an all-black house in Lincoln, IL that has gone viral on Facebook and TikTok for its unique update!
Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.
For more on any of the stories mentioned, be sure to find the full reports at pantagraph.com, herald-review.com and jg-tc.com. Don't forget to look at subscription options to consider supporting #localjournalism.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short' episode
An 11-year-old snow leopard at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington died Thursday of COVID-induced pneumonia.
Maggie Miley’s Irish Pub in Normal is looking to expand to include more dining space.
Bloomington is moving all city meetings virtual for the month of January as coronavirus cases surge in McLean County and Illinois.
The Mattoon City Council this week approved a $230,126 Community Development Block Grant to North American Lighting for new manufacturing line…
Bloomington District 87 joined a growing list of Illinois districts that had classes canceled or shifted online in the wave of new COVID infections.
After Illinois State University women’s basketball took down Bradley last week despite three starters out on COVID protocols, Coach Kristen Gi…
The University of Illinois men’s basketball took down Maryland this week with big numbers from seniors Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn.
32 year old Benjamin Reed was arrested Tuesday at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on firearm charges from a Dec. 27 shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured.
An all-black house in Lincoln has recently gained social media fame for its unique renovations.
Eastern Illinois University alumnus Keithan Hedrick and his wife Quiante will pitch their company, Candi, to a panel of potential investors on…
Lincoln College has delayed the start of its spring semester due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Logan County and Illinois.
Listen now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short' podcast
Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast covers Central Illinois news across our three websites: pantagraph.com, herald-review.com, and jg-tc.com. Subscribe for free at iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.
It's that wonderful time of the year again where Lee Enterprises' reporters, photographers and editors get to reflect on the past year and all…
Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. We're back after…
This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss how Decatur city officials are pledging to better equip police to handle the ris…
Happy November everyone! Remember the reason for the season: Mariah Carey said 'Goodbye Halloween' and 'Hello Christmas'!
This week reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Jelani Day case, truck driver shortages and the local restaurant scene.
Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss The Pantagraph's behind-the-scenes look at Rivian's production facility in Normal.
Welcome back to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about upcoming theater performances and, of course, the highly antici…
On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.