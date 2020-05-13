Longtime Decatur radio personality Orv Graham dies at 82

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — The "voice of Decatur" has been silenced.

Popular radio personality and community leader Orv Graham, 82, died Tuesday at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

As a community leader promoting businesses and activities, Graham’s voice was often heard on television, radio and even on-hold phone messages.

He advanced in the radio business by becoming the manager of WSOY in 1983 and retired 10 years later to work in the insurance and financial services business.

But he would eventually return to his love of radio with a Sunday morning show at WHOW.

Through his connections, Graham was often approached to help assist or advance community projects. He is credited as being a founding father of the Decatur Celebration.

The current producer, Jarrod Cox, is grateful for the road the group of men set for him. “Without any of them, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Cox met Graham years before he became the Celebration producer. “He was a great guy to bounce ideas off of. He was inspiring to listen to,” Cox said. “But he was an absolute gentleman.”