Longtime Decatur radio personality Orv Graham dies at 82
Longtime Decatur radio personality Orv Graham dies at 82

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

DECATUR — The "voice of Decatur" has been silenced.

Popular radio personality and community leader Orv Graham, 82, died Tuesday at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Orv Graham

Orv Graham, Celebration board president, shows off special license plates touting the festival in this 1986 file photo. 

As a community leader promoting businesses and activities, Graham’s voice was often heard on television, radio and even on-hold phone messages.

He advanced in the radio business by becoming the manager of WSOY in 1983 and retired 10 years later to work in the insurance and financial services business.

But he would eventually return to his love of radio with a Sunday morning show at WHOW.

Prairie Party

Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs Orv Graham opened the 18th annual Decatur Celebration by introducing the some of the street acts and like the three mayors before him, Decatur Mayor Paul Osborne spoke the magic words, 'Let the Celebration begin.' 8.1.03

Through his connections, Graham was often approached to help assist or advance community projects. He is credited as being a founding father of the Decatur Celebration.

The current producer, Jarrod Cox, is grateful for the road the group of men set for him. “Without any of them, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Tue, Mar 5, 2002 – Page 3 · Herald and Review (Decatur, Illinois) · Newspapers.com

Cox met Graham years before he became the Celebration producer. “He was a great guy to bounce ideas off of. He was inspiring to listen to,” Cox said. “But he was an absolute gentleman.”

Mike Hulvey, chief operating officer for Neufhoff, said Graham’s contribution to the Celebration was in line with his profession. 

“When you look at people that are part of the community and part of the community dialogue on a daily basis, they are on the radio,” he said. “Some of the great voices of Decatur radio, Orv Graham is one of those.”

PHOTOS: Looking back at Orv Graham, Decatur radio personality and community leader

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

