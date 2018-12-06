1938: YMCA Glee Club members include first row left to right: Hubert Mills, H.W. Marxmiller, Edward Buckner, H. Robert Haupt, Clyde Hanna, F.J. Rogier, C.L. Anderson, Ray L. Allen, Horace W. Bell and Dudley R. Davidson. Second row: W.B. Petty, F.G. Wikoff, R.A. Lowe, E.P. McLean, J. Freeman Wilmeth, Harold Gray, O.K. Wright, H.C. Mohler, Errol Odor, Alan Easterling and Gene Abrams. Back row: R.W. Moessner, Paul E. LeMarr, Everett Stern, W.A. Groves, Jesse B. Birks, Rufus Williams, C.F. Abrams, Roy Coberly, Melvin Bateman and Martin H. Hill. Absent: W. Lutz Krigbaum II and Keith Finley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.