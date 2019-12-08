Looking for Lincoln executive director to speak at Long Creek seniors' luncheon

Sarah Watson, executive director of "Looking for Lincoln and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area," will be the speaker for the monthly luncheon of the Long Creek Township Senior Citizens at noon Thursday, Dec. 12.

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through the recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies.

The Long Creek Township organization's meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at the Long Creek Community Center, 2610 S. Salem School Road, Decatur. Bring a covered dish to share. Table service, drinks, plates and meat are furnished.

The organization does not meet in July, August and September.

