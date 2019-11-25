Love game night, but trying to declutter? Decatur's new game cafe might be for you

DECATUR — Kyle Tomey took his love of hosting game nights city-wide by opening his business, where customers will be able to play his personal collection of over 400 games.

"If you've seen games on the shelf, I probably have it, including old ones you can't find anymore," said Tomey, owner of the Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe.

The grand opening for the business, 2950 N. Water St., is scheduled for Dec. 7. Game giveaways, discounted passes, tickets for playing games and drink passes are scheduled in celebration of the shop officially opening.

Prices are $5 per person for unlimited time to play games, or $3 for children 10 and younger. Tomey said he would consider membership and multiple-pass options in the future.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Games in the collection include classics like Monopoly, Checkers and cards, spanning to others released as recently as this month. The favorites of Tomey's game-night group, which he hosted in his Decatur home for about two years, were Catan and Codenames.

The goal is to add new games to the store's collection each month, maybe even each week if business picks up quickly, he said.