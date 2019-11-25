Love game night, but trying to declutter? Decatur's new game cafe might be for you

DECATUR — Kyle Tomey took his love of hosting game nights city-wide by opening his business, where customers will be able to play his personal collection of over 400 games.
"If you've seen games on the shelf, I probably have it, including old ones you can't find anymore," said Tomey, owner of the Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe.
The grand opening for the business, 2950 N. Water St., is scheduled for Dec. 7. Game giveaways, discounted passes, tickets for playing games and drink passes are scheduled in celebration of the shop officially opening.
Prices are $5 per person for unlimited time to play games, or $3 for children 10 and younger. Tomey said he would consider membership and multiple-pass options in the future.
Games in the collection include classics like Monopoly, Checkers and cards, spanning to others released as recently as this month. The favorites of Tomey's game-night group, which he hosted in his Decatur home for about two years, were Catan and Codenames.
The goal is to add new games to the store's collection each month, maybe even each week if business picks up quickly, he said.
The shop also serves a menu of hot drinks like lattes and coffee, along with soda and various snacks. The idea was to provide a game-night atmosphere for customers to "melt away from the stress of things," without worrying about cleaning up afterwards. Those looking to purchase a game for their home use can get a test run at the business.
"There's not a specific place designed to just pick out a game and play it," Tomey said. "I wanted to bring it to Decatur because I had too many games myself. I asked, 'How can I share games with my community?'"
Those who want a sneak peek can stop in this this week. Tomey plans for the business to be "unofficially" open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, closed Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday. These times may change.
