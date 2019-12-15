Loving it at Big Blue: Millikin graduates sing the praises of their alma mater

DECATUR — Newly minted Millikin University graduate Ashley Brown loves her alma mater so much she says her dream job would be to come back and work there.

Brown was one of 120 grads at Sunday’s Winter Commencement and had just finished earning a bachelor’s degree with a communication major and an English writing minor. Her next targeted stop is Illinois State University, where she wants to pursue a master’s degree in that school’s college student administration personnel program.

And, after all that, returning as an employee in Big Blue’s administration would suit the Decatur student just fine. “I feel like it’s a gushy thing to say, but I really do bleed in blue,” said Brown, 21. “I’m actually like hoping to end up working here at Millikin because it has made such a big impact on me. I now want to do a similar thing for other students in the future.”

Brown said she likes the cozy feel of the small, private school and that also appealed to fellow grad Griffin Sparks, 22, who also earned a bachelor’s in communications. He said Millikin offers hands-on learning opportunities and cites his own example of getting to intern with the Decatur Celebration staff and work the fine art of communication in a real world setting.