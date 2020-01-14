LSC Communications closing Mattoon plant; previously was R.R. Donnelley

MATTOON — The Chicago-based printing company LSC Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its Mattoon plant will be closing by July.
The factory on U.S. Route 45 was previously known as R.R. Donnelley and celebrated a 50th anniversary in 2018.
Company sites in Strasburg, Virginia, and Glasgow, Kentucky, also are closing as part of a restructuring, the company said.
“The actions we announced (Tuesday) represent another step in our proactive efforts to address the significant structural changes in the industry. With many print titles moving to a fully digital platform, decreasing their frequencies, page and/or run counts, or closing entirely, our strategy is to further align our platform with these industry trends," said company executive Thomas J. Quinlan III in a statement.
The company did not disclose how many workers are employed at the factory.
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. built the plant on about 195 acres three miles north of Mattoon at a cost of $16 million in 1967. It was was designed to print Family Circle Magazine and later handled the printing, binding and wrapping of books and catalogs.
The Mattoon facility had been issuing employee hiring announcements as recently as this week and had been partnering with Lake Land College on a fast-track training program for prospective new employees.
Including Tuesday's announcement, LSC reported that it will have closed a total of eight facilities across various business segments and reduced its workforce by approximately 2,500 employees.
