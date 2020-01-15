LSC staff brace for losses of their jobs, work family

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reported that it did receive a required WARN notice from LSC regarding the planned factory closure and the projected job losses. The total number of impacted workers is 796. The WARN report will be available on the DCEO website in February.

Mattoon's LSC facility, located along north U.S. Route 45, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 and had been issuing employee hiring announcements as recently as this week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LSC employee Mary Jones, who has worked part time there for three years, said she was reporting for her first day of full time work with hopes of advancement Tuesday morning when she was called into the cafeteria for the announcement.

Jones said her understanding is that the part time positions will be eliminated first in coming weeks, so she already has begun looking for another job. Jones added that, "I have got to have something to replace it. I have nothing to fall back on, otherwise." Still, Jones said she feels particularly bad for the many longtime employees at the LSC plant.

"There have been people out there for their entire adult lives. There are people who have been out there 40-50 years," Jones said of their focused career experience. "That's all they know. They don't have anything else."