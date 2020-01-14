LSC to close Mattoon manufacturing facility

"This strategy is consistent with our company wide platform consolidation and cost savings initiatives over the last several months as we take important and necessary steps to strengthen LSC’s operational and financial position. As a leading producer of magazines and catalogs in the United States, we are continuing to serve all of our clients with the same quality and service in everything we do.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the announcement of the termination of LSC’s merger agreement with Quad/Graphics in July, LSC reported that it has taken a series of actions to strengthen the company’s operational and financial position.

Including Tuesday's announcement, LSC reported that it will have closed a total of eight facilities across various business segments and reduced its workforce by approximately 2,500 employees.

Additionally, the company reported that it has undertaken other actions to strengthen its position, including the implementation of new capabilities to enhance its industry-leading cooperative mailing solutions, relocation of key equipment, an increased focus on technology solutions for specific markets and strategic changes to LSC’s supply chain to reduce working capital requirements.