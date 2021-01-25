Lumpkin Family Foundation announces Fall 2020 grant recipients

The foundation also announced recurring core grants that provide multi-year operational support to organizations closely aligned to the foundation’s mission and goals. Those recipients are the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, Springfield, $35,000; Prairie Rivers Network, Champaign, $60,000; The Land Connection, Champaign, $20,000.

Letters of inquiry are being accepted until March 5 from those interested in being part of the Spring 2021 grantmaking cycle. For more information, go to lumpkinfoundation.org

