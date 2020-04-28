Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 brings total to 108

DECATUR — Health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 in Macon County on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 108.
There have been 765 tests for the virus performed in Macon County, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team.
Seventeen people have been released from isolation, the team said. Another 74 are in home isolation, and six are hospitalized. Eleven residents have died.
The majority of the cases, 71%, are women. The largest age demographic is people in their 80s, followed by people in their 30s.
Officials have said that 74 of the county's confirmed cases have been residents or employees at Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Ten residents of the facility who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, although officials said some passed away at a hospital.
The Joint Crisis Communication Team, which includes government and health officials, has cautioned that people should not feel a "false sense of security" that only people at congregate living facilities are at risk for the virus.
