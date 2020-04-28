Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 brings total to 1098

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856

HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897

Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117

SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available: