Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed Thursday

DECATUR — One additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Macon County on Thursday, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team.
The total number of cases, 96, is unchanged from the previous day. Officials said it had been determined that one of the previously announced cases was a resident of another county.
Of the confirmed cases, 71 are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. The number spiked Wednesday after the Illinois Department of Public Health earlier in the week delivered 300 tests, enough to test all residents and staff at the facility.
Of the 11 Macon County residents with a confirmed case who have died, 10 were residents of the facility.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Thursday morning that 23 of the confirmed Fair Havens cases were employees.
"It can’t come soon enough to have a vaccine for this," she said, speaking on the WSOY Byers & Co. morning show.
Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations for the health department, said that planning for potential staffing shortages has been a topic of discussion between the health department, Fair Havens and Illinois Department of Public Health.
There are 68 people in isolation at their homes and four who are hospitalized, the Crisis Communication Team said. Thirteen have been released from isolation.
The Crisis Communication Team continued to urge precautions, including social distancing, frequent handwashing and staying inside as often as possible.
"There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people in our community that have COVID-19 and could potentially be spreading it to others," it said in a statement. "That is one reason why it is so incredibly important that preventive measures continue to be taken by all.
"Any contact with others is an increased risk of exposure and should be limited whenever possible."
