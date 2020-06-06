You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19; county total now 201
DECATUR — Macon County officials reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county total to 201. 

Of those, 131 have been released from isolation, 49 are in home isolation and none are hospitalized. Twenty-one residents have died.  

More data about the cases is here: 

June 6

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

