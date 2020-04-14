Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

DECATUR — Macon County officials reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, following several days of larger increases.
The number of cases now stands at 43, with 32 of those associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Three Macon County residents who lived at the facility have died: two men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s. Two of those deaths were confirmed Monday night.
"Even when you are somewhat prepared ... it still just hits you square in the face when you have not one but two people die," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Tuesday morning.
The county health department does not release specific identifying details of patients, such as their city of residence or workplace. However, employees work to notify those who may have had contact with an infected person.
Medical experts say that elderly people and those with compromised immune systems are at greatest risk to develop complications from the virus, which has infected more than 20,000 residents statewide. The disease is known to spread quickly through congregate living facilities such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, group homes and jails.
Moore Wolfe, speaking during her regular morning update on WSOY's Byers & Co. radio show, expressed empathy for the workers at Fair Havens and other care facilities.
"Even if you are in a long-term care facility and you are used to people passing away, this is different," she said. "It’s this invisible killer that could attack any one of the patients they care for — and they care for these patients with their hearts and souls."
Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley told the Herald & Review on Tuesday that the health department has worked with Fair Havens and the Illinois Department of Public Health to ensure protocols are being followed.
Binkley also said, in response to a question, that she had forwarded to IDPH information from a social media post circulating Tuesday that a resident's relative said showed staff members not wearing personal protective equipment appropriately. She said she had also told the original poster how to file a complaint with the state, which regulates senior living facilities.
Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday afternoon. Last week, in response to questions, he issued a statement saying the facility had already implemented measures aimed to preventing the spread of disease, including regular screenings and masks for staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and cancellation of all communal activities.
The age range of confirmed cases is as follows:
- One case in 20s
- Five cases in 30s
- Two cases in 40s
- Five cases in 50s
- Six cases in 60s
- Seven cases in 70s
- Ten cases in 80s
- Seven cases in 90s
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
