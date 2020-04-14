Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Macon County officials reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, following several days of larger increases.

The number of cases now stands at 43, with 32 of those associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Three Macon County residents who lived at the facility have died: two men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s. Two of those deaths were confirmed Monday night.

"Even when you are somewhat prepared ... it still just hits you square in the face when you have not one but two people die," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Tuesday morning.

The county health department does not release specific identifying details of patients, such as their city of residence or workplace. However, employees work to notify those who may have had contact with an infected person.

Medical experts say that elderly people and those with compromised immune systems are at greatest risk to develop complications from the virus, which has infected more than 20,000 residents statewide. The disease is known to spread quickly through congregate living facilities such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, group homes and jails.