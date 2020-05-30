You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case; 99 have recovered
Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. Messages in the windows say "BETTER TOGETHER" and "THANK YOU." 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR —

Of those, 99 people have been released from isolation. Three are hospitalized, 74 are recovering at home and 19 residents have died. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

