Macon County: 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case; 99 have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR —

Of those, 99 people have been released from isolation. Three are hospitalized, 74 are recovering at home and 19 residents have died.

More data about the cases is here:

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.