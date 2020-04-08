Macon County: 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Thirteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Macon County, the county's Crisis Communication Team said Wednesday.
The number is one higher than the dozen confirmed cases reported Tuesday. One person has died, a man in his 80s who was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living; officials confirmed his death Tuesday evening.
The county said 110 tests have been performed, and eight tests are pending.
"Upon notification of these positive cases, the Macon County Health Department immediately started contact tracing following Illinois Department of Public Health protocol and guidance," the Crisis Communication Team said in a statement. "Contacts have been and are being notified and provided with appropriate direction. All confirmed cases are following isolation guidelines. Those considered to be contacts of the confirmed cases have been and are being notified and instructed to follow direction to prevent the spread of illness."
The Crisis Communication Team said Tuesday that four cases were associated with a senior living home. The health department would not confirm that home was Fair Havens, saying it was following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health about patient privacy.
Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said she was only confirming that the resident who died was associated with Fair Havens because the facility's administrator asked her to do so.
Public health agencies in other counties, including Christian County, have identified the group living facilities in which clusters of COVID-19 have occurred.
The Crisis Communication Team previously had released information about the age and gender of the newly diagnosed cases, but did not do so on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Herald & Review has asked for that information.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
