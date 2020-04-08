Macon County: 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said she was only confirming that the resident who died was associated with Fair Havens because the facility's administrator asked her to do so.

Public health agencies in other counties, including Christian County, have identified the group living facilities in which clusters of COVID-19 have occurred.

The Crisis Communication Team previously had released information about the age and gender of the newly diagnosed cases, but did not do so on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Herald & Review has asked for that information.

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.

If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.