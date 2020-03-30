Macon County: 13 tests pending for COVID-19; positive tests remain at 2

DECATUR — Thirteen tests for COVID-19 are pending for Macon County, officials said Monday, while the number of confirmed cases remains at two.

The county's Crisis Communication Team gives a daily afternoon update about the status of testing. On Monday, it said:

Twenty-nine tests have been completed in Macon County. In addition to the pending and positive results, 14 test results were negative.

Nine Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. All were negative results.

The first two cases of the disease in Macon County were confirmed Friday night: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.

Officials have stressed that people should not rely only on the test results as an indicator of whether, and to what extent, the virus is present in the community. Many people with symptoms do not meet criteria for a test, and the disease can be spread for days before symptoms appear.

There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.