Macon County: 18 tests pending for COVID-19; positive tests remain at 2

DECATUR — Eighteen tests for COVID-19 are pending in Macon County, officials said Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases remains at two.
The county's Crisis Communication Team gives a daily afternoon update about the status of testing. On Tuesday, it said:
- Thirty-four tests have been completed in Macon County. In addition to the pending and positive results, 14 test results were negative.
- Eleven Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. Ten were negative results. One is pending.
The first two cases of the disease in Macon County were confirmed Friday night: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.
Memorial Health System confirmed on Monday that a physician working in Macon County had tested positive and was in isolation. Officials would not comment on whether the physician was the same patient previously announced as being in isolation, but there have been no other confirmed cases in Macon County. The doctor did not have any hospital contact, the health system said.
Officials have stressed that people should not rely only on the test results as an indicator of whether, and to what extent, the virus is present in the community. Many people with symptoms do not meet criteria for a test, and the disease can be spread for days before symptoms appear.
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
Statewide, public health officials reported 461 new cases Monday, including seven deaths. Overall, Illinois has 5,057 cases with 73 deaths. New data is expected to be released later this afternoon.
Here are other announcements from the Crisis Communication Team:
HOSPITALITY EMERGENCY GRANT DEADLINE IS WEDNESDAY
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has launched the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program. This is a $14 million grant program to support working capital as well as job training, retraining, and technology to support shifts in operation. (Note: this is a GRANT, not a LOAN, which does not require you to take on debt.
Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 1 (in a little less than one week). Winners will be chosen via lottery, so a grant is not guaranteed nor awarded on a first come, first served basis.
Eligible applicants include:
1. Bars and restaurants with a valid license to serve food or liquor and who generated revenues of less than $1 million in 2019
2. Bars and restaurants that generated between $500K and $1M in revenue in 2019 are eligible for up to $25,000
3. Bars and restaurants that generated less than $500K in revenue in 2019 are eligible for up to $10,000
4. Hotels with a valid license (hotels, motels, other lodging establishments) and who generated revenues of less than $8 million in 2019
5. Hotels that generated less than $8M in revenue in 2019 are eligible for up to $50,000
What can grant funds be used for?
1. For bars and restaurants, based on the businesses needs identified in the grant application, funds can be used to support working capital (rent, payroll, and other accounts payable), job training (such as new practices related to take out, delivery and sanitation) and technology enabling new operations as well as other costs to implement that technology.
2. For hotels, funds can be used as working capital to support the retention of employees.
The grant application is live now. The application and full details on the grant can be found here.
KEEP SOCIAL DISTANCING
"As we begin to feel the warmth of spring and notice sunshine in some of our days, we must still adhere to social distancing best practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community," the Crisis Communication Team said. "This means that we must stay in our homes as much as possible while limiting/not allowing outside visitors to enter. Trips should be limited to gathering groceries, medications, or other necessary supplies and going to work if your workplace is deemed essential.
"Social gatherings such as barbecues, parties, and playing with friends should be postponed to a later date. While these measures might seem strict or cause sadness or disappointment, we must remember that they are temporary and critical to keep our community as safe and healthy as we possibly can while we face many uncertainties."
CROSSING ADJUSTS HOURS
Crossing Healthcare has announced that it is adjusting its main clinic hours to aid in the community’s response to COVID-19 while still supporting the needs of its current clients. The main clinic will now be in operation seven days per week from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Existing Crossing Healthcare patients and those needing to establish care with a provider can call (217) 877-9117 to schedule an appointment.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
