Macon County: 18 tests pending for COVID-19; positive tests remain at 2

KEEP SOCIAL DISTANCING

"As we begin to feel the warmth of spring and notice sunshine in some of our days, we must still adhere to social distancing best practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community," the Crisis Communication Team said. "This means that we must stay in our homes as much as possible while limiting/not allowing outside visitors to enter. Trips should be limited to gathering groceries, medications, or other necessary supplies and going to work if your workplace is deemed essential.

"Social gatherings such as barbecues, parties, and playing with friends should be postponed to a later date. While these measures might seem strict or cause sadness or disappointment, we must remember that they are temporary and critical to keep our community as safe and healthy as we possibly can while we face many uncertainties."

CROSSING ADJUSTS HOURS

Crossing Healthcare has announced that it is adjusting its main clinic hours to aid in the community’s response to COVID-19 while still supporting the needs of its current clients. The main clinic will now be in operation seven days per week from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Existing Crossing Healthcare patients and those needing to establish care with a provider can call (217) 877-9117 to schedule an appointment.