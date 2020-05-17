Macon County: 2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed, bringing total to 166

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Macon County officials said two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, bringing the county's total to 166.

Of those, 54 have been released from isolation. Three are hospitalized, and 92 are recovering at home. Seventeen residents have died.

"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19," said the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health leaders.

