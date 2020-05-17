You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed, bringing total to 166
Macon County: 2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed, bringing total to 166

DECATUR — Macon County officials said two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, bringing the county's total to 166. 

Of those, 54 have been released from isolation. Three are hospitalized, and 92 are recovering at home. Seventeen residents have died. 

"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19," said the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health leaders. 

May 17

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com
