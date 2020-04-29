You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 2 more cases of COVID-19 reported
DECATUR — Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Macon County on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 110. 

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said 17 people have been released from isolation, 76 are in home isolation and six are hospitalized. Eleven people have died. 

The two largest age demographics of confirmed cases are people in their 80s and people in their 30s. The bulk of the cases, nearly 71%, are women. 

"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," the team said. 

This story will be updated. 

