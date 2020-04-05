Macon County: 2 more residents test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-five Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere, with two positive results and 23 negative results.

There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.

Health officials continue to stress implement social distancing and stay home as often as possible to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19.

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.

If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.