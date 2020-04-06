Macon County: 2 more test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 10

DECATUR — Macon County health officials say two more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 10.
One patient is a woman in her 30s who is isolated at her home. The second patient is a woman in her 50s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital, officials said.
State and local public health officials are not releasing detailed identifying information about patients, including their city of residence and workplace, for privacy reasons. The Macon County Health Department has said that it is working to identify and notify people who may have had contact with the patients.
As of Monday afternoon, 74 people have been tested in Macon County. There have been eight positive results and 58 negative results. Eight tests are pending.
Additionally, 25 Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county. Of those, two have been positive and 23 were negative.
The first cases in Macon County were confirmed March 27. The eight previously announced patients are:
- a woman in her 50s said to be treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital;
- a man in his 60s who isolated at his home;
- a woman in her 40s in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital;
- a man in his 50s who isolated in his home;
- a woman in her 50s who isolated in her home;
- a woman in her 20s who isolated in her home;
- a man in his 60s who is isolated in his home;
- a man in his 80s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
Health officials continue to stress implement social distancing and stay home as often as possible to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.