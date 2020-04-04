Macon County: 2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials say two more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to six.
The new patients are both women, one in her 50s and one in her 20s. They are both in isolation in their homes, officials said.
They join the four patients announced previously:
- a woman in her 50s said to be treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital;
- a man in his 60s who isolated at his home;
- a woman in her 40s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital;
- a man in his 50s who has self-quarantined and isolated in his home.
The first two cases were confirmed March 27, and the second two were announced Friday.
The Macon County Health Department is working to find out who came in contact with the people, officials said. Contacts have been or will be notified and provided with direction.
Sixty-one tests have been completed in Macon County as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the county's Crisis Communication Team. There have been four positive test results, 42 negative results and 15 pending results.
Twenty-five Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county. There have been two positive results and 23 negative results.
"We now know that COVID-19 is in our community," officials said in a statement. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said repeatedly that the state is working as quickly as possible to ramp up testing, with a goal of at least 10,000 tests per day.
However, officials have stressed that testing remains limited at this time. Many people with symptoms do not meet criteria for a test, and the disease can be spread for days before symptoms appear.
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
The news comes as the state of Illinois passed 10,000 confirmed cases on Saturday. The statewide death total is 243. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Macon County.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
