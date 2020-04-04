Macon County: 2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday

"We now know that COVID-19 is in our community," officials said in a statement. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said repeatedly that the state is working as quickly as possible to ramp up testing, with a goal of at least 10,000 tests per day.

However, officials have stressed that testing remains limited at this time. Many people with symptoms do not meet criteria for a test, and the disease can be spread for days before symptoms appear.

There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.

The news comes as the state of Illinois passed 10,000 confirmed cases on Saturday. The statewide death total is 243. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Macon County.

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS