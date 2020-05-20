Macon County: 2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; total at 174

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 174.

Of those, 64 people have been released from isolation. Three are hospitalized, 90 are recovering at home and 17 residents have died.

More data about the cases is here:

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856

HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897

Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117

SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.

HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com