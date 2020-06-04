Macon County: 20th resident with COVID-19 has died; county reaches 200 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR —A woman in her 80s was the 20th Macon County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said there have been three newly confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to 200 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 115 have been released from isolation. One person is hospitalized, and 64 are recovering at home.

Officials continue to stress social distancing, wearing face coverings and other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here's more information about the cases:

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856

HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897

Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117

SIU at (217) 872-3800