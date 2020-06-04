You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County: 20th resident with COVID-19 has died; county reaches 200 cases
0 comments
breaking top story

Macon County: 20th resident with COVID-19 has died; county reaches 200 cases

Covid test

In this March 11 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. 

 JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DECATUR —A woman in her 80s was the 20th Macon County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday. 

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said there have been three newly confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to 200 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. 

Of those, 115 have been released from isolation. One person is hospitalized, and 64 are recovering at home. 

Officials continue to stress social distancing, wearing face coverings and other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Here's more information about the cases:

June 4 infographic

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News