Macon County: 22nd COVID-19 death reported; total cases at 202

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A man in his 80s is the 22nd Macon County resident who has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Sunday.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a statement.

Officials said there has also been one newly confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 202. Of those, 131 residents have been released from isolation, 49 are in home isolation and none are hospitalized.

More information about the cases is here:

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856

HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897

Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117

SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available: