You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County: 3 more cases of COVID-19 bring total to 107
0 comments
alert top story
MACON COUNTY

Macon County: 3 more cases of COVID-19 bring total to 107

MaconCountyHealthDept-040720-2.jpg (copy)

The Macon County Health Department is shown. The health department works to identify and notify people who have had direct contact with a COVID-19 patient. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Officials announced three newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Sunday, bringing the total to 107. 

Of those, 74 are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. One case has been a resident of another long-term care facility, Villa Clara Post Acute, 500 W. McKinley Ave

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team continued to reiterate that people should not feel a "false sense of security" that only group living facilities are at risk.

"There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people in our community that have COVID-19 and could potentially be spreading it to others," it said in a statement. "That is one reason why it is so incredibly important that preventive measures continue to be taken by all."

Eleven people with a confirmed case have died, including 10 residents of Fair Havens. Fourteen have been released from isolation. Five were hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, and 77 are recovering in isolation in their homes. 

People in their 80s make up the largest group of Macon County cases, followed by people in their 30s. Nearly two-thirds of the patients have been women. 

April 26(2)

The first cases were confirmed March 27. The number of cases spiked last week after the Illinois Department of Public Health provided supplies that allowed for all residents and staff at Fair Havens to be tested. The test kits arrived April 20, nearly two weeks after the facility's first confirmed coronavirus-related death was confirmed April 7.

Fair Havens Executive Director Mark Matthews told the Herald & Review the facility had adequate test materials and training, and was dedicated to protecting residents and employees. However, he said, the nursing home has been like everyone else: navigating rapidly changing protocols and rules.

"This pandemic has been new to all of us and it changes every hour, every day, but together we can grow better and stronger," said Matthews in a statement issued Saturday. "Support each other in this and acknowledge all of the heroes."

The Joint Crisis Communication Team continued to reiterate that people should implement social distancing, whether they feel ill or well. That means staying home and away from others; washing hands often and thoroughly; wearing a mask in public and group settings; and monitoring your own health closely. 

PHOTOS: Everyday life during COVID-19 in Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News