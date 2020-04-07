Macon County: 4 cases of COVID-19 associated with long-term care facility

DECATUR — Four cases of COVID-19 have been associated with a long-term care facility in Macon County, but health officials are not releasing the name of the facility.
The number of cases confirmed in the county is up to 12 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the county's Crisis Communications Team. The joint statement from the team, which is made up of government and health officials, says the county health department will not release the name of the facility because of guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and "consideration of the privacy and safety of people with confirmed cases."
Those considered to be contacts of the confirmed cases are being notified by health officials, the statement said.
The Crisis Communication Team said 92 tests have been performed in Macon County, and six tests are pending.
Public health agencies in other communities, including Christian County, have released the names of group living facilities where outbreaks have occurred.
The Herald & Review is seeking to confirm reports that the outbreak is at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur; officials there have not responded to a request for comment.
Sue Haury, whose 95-year-old mother has lived at Fair Havens for three years, said she had spoken with multiple officials from the facility in the past two days and was told there were confirmed cases there.
She said the facility had not sent any written communications to her, but she called after seeing a television news report indicating that COVID-19 might be present at Fair Havens.
“I am concerned because the nursing home doesn’t seem to be very forthcoming,” said Haury, of Springfield. “I just wish they would be more open.”
The Crisis Communication Team said: "Upon notification of these cases, IDPH guidance directs the long-term facility of steps to be taken with residents and the facility. IDPH guidance also directs the long-term facility to communicate this information with the physician, local health department, regulatory agency, families, staff and residents.
"The (Macon County Health Department) has been in ongoing communication with the long-term care facility prior to and since the notification of confirmed cases."
Officials continue to urge residents to take precautions and follow social distancing guidelines, whether they feel ill or well.
