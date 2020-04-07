Macon County: 4 cases of COVID-19 associated with long-term care facility

The Herald & Review is seeking to confirm reports that the outbreak is at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur; officials there have not responded to a request for comment.

Sue Haury, whose 95-year-old mother has lived at Fair Havens for three years, said she had spoken with multiple officials from the facility in the past two days and was told there were confirmed cases there.

She said the facility had not sent any written communications to her, but she called after seeing a television news report indicating that COVID-19 might be present at Fair Havens.

“I am concerned because the nursing home doesn’t seem to be very forthcoming,” said Haury, of Springfield. “I just wish they would be more open.”

The Crisis Communication Team said: "Upon notification of these cases, IDPH guidance directs the long-term facility of steps to be taken with residents and the facility. IDPH guidance also directs the long-term facility to communicate this information with the physician, local health department, regulatory agency, families, staff and residents.

"The (Macon County Health Department) has been in ongoing communication with the long-term care facility prior to and since the notification of confirmed cases."