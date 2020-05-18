You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County: 4 more cases reported; county total is 170
0 comments

Macon County: 4 more cases reported; county total is 170

Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 170. 

Of those, 57 people have been released from isolation. Two are hospitalized and 94 are in home isolation. Seventeen people have died. 

See more details about the cases here:

May 18 infographic

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com

PHOTOS: Everyday life during COVID-19 in Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News