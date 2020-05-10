Macon County: 4 new cases of COVID-19; county total reaches 145

Officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed Sunday, bringing the total for Macon County to 145 cases.
Fifteen residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. Two people are hospitalized and 97 are recovering at home, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team.
Another 31 have been released from isolation, having gone a number of days without symptoms.
Check out more of the data:
Officials continue to encourage residents to take precautions and follow guidelines set out in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order.
