You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County: 4 new cases of COVID-19; county total reaches 145
0 comments
top story

Macon County: 4 new cases of COVID-19; county total reaches 145

Masks

Masks in boxes sit on a table at Boomers Stadium parking lot in Schaumburg on May 6. 

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed Sunday, bringing the total for Macon County to 145 cases. 

Fifteen residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. Two people are hospitalized and 97 are recovering at home, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team. 

Another 31 have been released from isolation, having gone a number of days without symptoms. 

Check out more of the data: 

May 10

Officials continue to encourage residents to take precautions and follow guidelines set out in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order. 

PHOTOS: Sports-related events during COVID-19 in Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News