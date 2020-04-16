You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 46 cases of COVID-19, with 33 from Fair Havens Senior Living
Macon County: 46 cases of COVID-19, with 33 from Fair Havens Senior Living

Fair Havens in Decatur.

DECATUR — A total of 46 Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 33 of those associated with Fair Havens Living Center, officials said Thursday afternoon. 

Six patients have died, all of them residents from the senior facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. The death of the sixth patient, a woman in her 90s, was confirmed Thursday morning.

"The optimist in me keeps thinking, ‘OK, we’re through the worst of this,’ and I don’t think we are," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Thursday morning. 

Moore Wolfe and Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said Wednesday that they had appealed to the Illinois Department of Public Health for support, including testing for all employees and residents of the facility. 

The age range of confirmed cases is:

  • Two cases in 20s
  • Five cases in 30s
  • Two cases in 40s
  • Five cases in 50s
  • Seven cases in 60s
  • Seven cases in 70s
  • 11 cases in 80s
  • Seven cases in 90s

This story will be updated. 

