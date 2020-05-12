You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 5 new cases of COVID-19; county total at 151
DECATUR —Officials said five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, bringing Macon County's total to 151. 

Of those, 37 people have been released from isolation. Three are hospitalized, 95 are in home isolation and 16 residents have died. 

The age demographic with the largest number of cases is people in their 30s. Nearly 67% of patients are women. About 60% of the patients are white and 34% are black. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.  

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Health (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com
