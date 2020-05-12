Macon County: 5 new cases of COVID-19; county total at 151

×
DECATUR —Officials said five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, bringing Macon County's total to 151.
Of those, 37 people have been released from isolation. Three are hospitalized, 95 are in home isolation and 16 residents have died.
The age demographic with the largest number of cases is people in their 30s. Nearly 67% of patients are women. About 60% of the patients are white and 34% are black.
PHOTOS: Food services during COVID-19 in Illinois
Cardona_carlos-032920-1.jpg
Carlos Cardona prepares a skillet meal on Saturday at Diamonds Family Restaurant in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
flowers_marti-032920-1.jpg
Marti Flowers prepares food on Saturday at Whit's End in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
flowers_marti-032920-2.jpg
Marti Flowers hands off food to a customer at the drive-up window on Saturday at Whit's End in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
flowers_marti-032920-3.jpg
Marti Flowers looks out for vehicles driving up to the drive-up window to pick up food on Saturday at Whit's End in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
meridian lunch 1 03.18.20.JPG
Principal Lori Guebert pushes a cart full of meals to a school with Alice Reed, left, and Yvonne Corrington on Wednesday at Meridian Elementary School. The meals will be disturbed to several places around the area. Parents can pick up meals at four sites from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the elementary building in Blue Mound and the middle school in Macon, with Hyde Park in Decatur and the Boody post office. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
meridian lunch 2 03.18.20.JPG
Principal Lori Guebert, right and Yvonne Corrington hand boxes with meals to bus driver Jeni Hedges on Wednesday at Meridian Elementary School. The meals will be disturbed to several places around the area. Parents can pick up meals at four sites from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the elementary building in Blue Mound and the middle school in Macon, with Hyde Park in Decatur and the Boody post office. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
meridian lunch 3 03.18.20.JPG
Carrie Gordon hands a meal on Wednesday to Alana Olinger at Meridian Elementary School. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday and the middle school, 59.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
meridian lunch 4 03.18.20.JPG
Send-grade instructor Julie Trimble hands a meal on Wednesday to Alana Olinger at Meridian Elementary School. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday and the middle school, 59.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
river coffee 1 03.17.20.JPG
Owners Abigail, left, and Aaron Moma talk about how the ecoomic impact that will affect several businesses not just The River Coffee Company.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
river coffee 2 03.17.20.JPG
Owner Aaron Moma works on a to go coffee order for a customer at The River Coffee Company.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Rork_Todd 03.23.20.JPG
Volunteer and Center A&M instructor Todd Rork works to fill shelves early Monday at Moweaqua Foods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
whitmore_tayhesha-032920-1.jpg
Diamonds Family Restaurant has been offering deliver adn curbside pickup in response to limimtations on restaurants and bars due to COVID-19. From left, Tayhesha Whitmore, Buki Limani, Ashley Wiseman, Ben Veliu.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
wiseman_ashley-032920-1.jpg
Ashley Wiseman hands off an oder to a customer on Saturday at Diamonds Family restauant in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
