Macon County: 54 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed; 36 associated with Fair Havens

DECATUR — There are now 54 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Macon County, officials said Saturday.

Of those, 36 are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. All of the seven Macon County residents who have died from the disease were residents of the facility.

Additionally, one case is associated with Villa Clara Post Acute, a Decatur rehabilitative facility formerly known as Generations at McKinley Court. This case was first confirmed Friday.

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said in its daily release of information that five patients are hospitalized with the disease and 34 are in home isolation. Eight people have been released from isolation.

Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews did not respond to several messages seeking comment last week. On Friday and Saturday, no one answered the phone at the facility.

The Herald & Review has also sought comment from Villa Clara.

Here's a look at the latest Joint Crisis Communication Team graphic:

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

