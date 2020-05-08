Macon County: 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; total rises to 141

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Officials announced six newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Friday, bringing the county's total to 141.

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said 1,369 tests have been performed in Macon County since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-one people have been released from isolation since testing positive. Two people are hospitalized, and 93 are recovering in home isolation. Fifteen residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19," the Joint Crisis Communication Team said.

Here's more data from the Joint Crisis Communication Team:

